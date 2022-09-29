Forge in the Forest
Junipero and 5th, Carmel (831) 624-2233, forgeintheforest.com
Forge in the Forest has a long-time brag of being one of the best places to dine out with your favorite canine companion. Carmel’s patios aren’t famed for their size, but this is the city’s largest, and there’s plenty of room for fluffy friends to sit, lay or even shake some paws. There’s even a menu just for dogs, including kosher hot dogs, hamburger patties and New York steak. All dogs who go to Forge are in heaven.