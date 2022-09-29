Big Sur Taco
When the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge collapsed in 2017, Saul Reos began selling street tacos on handmade tortillas out front of the Lucia Lodge in Big Sur. When the bridge was repaired, his business went mobile, in the form of the Big Sur Taco Truck. Now, five years later, Reos has added an additional food truck to meet the increasing demand for his delicious offerings of street tacos, handmade organic tortillas and salsas. You can find them at farmers markets and other popular locations.