Bistro Moulin
867 Wave St., Monterey (831) 333-1200, bistromoulin.com
Transport your tastebuds to cobblestoned Europe where soft decor and shelves of wine invite you to take your time. At Bistro Moulin you’ll find French classics like housemade paté and escargot with garlic and hazelnut butter, and entrees with creative touches, like duck breast with caramelized peaches and local haricots verts—always sounds better than “green beans.” And here they taste better, too. No dish skimps on comforting indulgence—butter, cream and wine abound. This is French cuisine at its finest, with a clear focus on ingredients, passionate cooking and flavor worth savoring.