New Korea
300 D Carmel Ave., Marina (831) 384-7171
Those just dabbling in Korean food via their barbecue traditions won’t be disappointed with this hole-in-the-wall restaurant. They have a list of shareable combos for a hungry crowd that includes pork bulgogi and L.A.-style galbi. That’s one crowd, they get it. But New Korea also has die-hard fans, who crave traditional and hard-to-find Korean dishes. Despite the restaurant’s name, it delivers on those from-the-old-country flavors from steamed soon-dae, pork belly bossam, and delightfully cloudlike soondubu jiggae. And yes, their panchan is housemade…chef’s kiss.