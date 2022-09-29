Dametra
120 Gen. Stilwell Drive, Suite 110, Marina, (831) 274-444; 630 Del Monte Center, Monterey, (831) 275-5555 dametra.com; Ocean and Lincoln, Carmel, (831) 622-7766, dametracafe.com
Whether you’re looking for a quick, healthy snack while shopping or searching for a classy date night, Dametra has you covered. The brothers who bought the elegant Carmel sit-down spot extended their love of all things Mediterranean with a couple of quicker stops in Monterey and Marina shopping spots, and crowds have been in food coma bliss ever since. Whether picking from the custom menu for takeout or tucking in for a special night out, at Dametra you will always find award-winning Mediterranean classics like kebabs, lamb shanks, moussaka and gyros. And don’t forget baklava. Actually, it’s not possible to forget the baklava.