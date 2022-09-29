Pepper’s Mexicali Cafe
170 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 373-6892, peppersmexicalicafe.com
The winning formula at Pepper’s is pretty straightforward. The cooks take Mexican staple ingredients like lime, cilantro, annatto, beans, rice and, of course, a variety of peppers, and mix them with what locals are familiar with—be it fresh clams and snapper, or juicy steak. And of course, the folks behind the full bar have mastered the most fundamental of tequila cocktails, a solid margarita. Sometimes, the basics hit the spot just right.