Stokes Adobe
500 Hartnell St., Monterey (831) 264-8775, stokesadobe.com
They say ghosts often rattle the chairs at Stokes Adobe. That’s because they can smell what’s coming from the kitchen and they want a seat at the table. And can you blame them? If you are looking for an excellent meal in a beautiful, historical setting, then Stokes Adobe is the place. Their menu changes often so you will likely be in for a surprise. They source many local ingredients and create familiar dishes, such as hiramasa crudo and double cut pork chop, in their uncommon style. It’s an innovative menu in a bright and nimble space—the old Stokes Adobe building and patio can serve a big party, a formal business meeting, an intimate date or a more casual night at the bar...with friendly ghosts.