Wild Fish
545 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 373-8523, wild-fish.com
It may be a pandemic innovation from a time many are trying hard to forget, but parklets were a good idea. Who doesn’t like to dine alfresco in the Central Coast’s temperate climate? Among the best places to do it is at Wild Fish. As soon as the city allowed the construction of parklets, Wild Fish went all in, investing upward of $50,000 in high-end, elegant wood decking and fencing, planters designed by a local artisan, string lights, top-of-the-line heaters and a retractable cover. If eating outdoors makes you think of camping, this will make you reconsider—this parklet is more along the lines of glamping.