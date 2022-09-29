Tarpy’s Roadhouse | Nick Subedi
2999 Highway 68, Monterey (831) 647-1444, tarpys.com
If you were betting on Best Of and played the trifecta on Tarpy’s, you win! But you also win if you simply drop by Tarpy’s—and it’s an even bigger score. The restaurant aspires to bring comfort food and casual dining to another level. That they achieve both is reflected in the readers’ choices. Tarpy’s longevity is due to approachable dishes like shrimp and grits treated with fine dining technique. There are different dining areas indoor and out, so office teams can huddle. In fact, you have options like banquet rooms, bar seating, a flower-lined courtyard—it’s impossible not to find what you want. They bring service that is efficient and friendly thanks to wait staff like Nick Subedi, the best in the business.