The Bench
1700 17 Mile Drive, Pebble Beach (831) 625-8533, pebblebeach.com
Under most circumstances, being sent to the bench does not bode well. But when capitalized—The Bench—you’ve just made the A team. Think wood-fired cuisine: candied bacon and corn flatbread, swordfish, one of the best pork chops ever, candied bacon and…oh, said that. But how can you resist? The fire-roasted Brussels sprouts will transform sprout haters into fans. Hell, if the kitchen served pickleball, even P.G. residents would cheer. And all the while, there are indoor-outdoor views of the 18th hole at Pebble Beach, as well as the ocean beyond.