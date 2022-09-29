Nepenthe
48510 Highway 1, Big Sur (831) 667-2345, nepenthe.com
There are many reasons to name Nepenthe Big Sur’s best restaurant—there’s the lore and history of a family-run restaurant in business since 1949; there’s the people-watching, which has been stellar over that entire history and remains so to this day; there’s the extensive and varied wine list; there’s the terrace’s sweeping views of one of the most dramatic coastlines in the world. How much more convincing do you need? The restaurant’s signature Ambrosia Burger—that settles the matter.