Sardine Factory | Stephen Caldwell
701 Wave St., Monterey (831) 373-3775, sardinefactory.com
The math on this adds up. Sardine Factory generally keeps about 2,000 different wine labels in stock, amounting to about 20,000 bottles. And there’s an underground wine cellar for the dusty old bottles, so when the occasion calls for a 1919 Chateau Margaux, sommelier Stephen Caldwell—the best there is—can bring it to the table…with dust, if so requested; they aim to please at this venerable restaurant. The kitchen serves serious steaks, seafood and pasta, but they can have fun, too. Truffled popcorn, anyone? There are many reasons why this place has been on the culinary map since the 1960s.