Pangea Grill
Ocean between Lincoln and Dolores, Carmel (831) 624-2569, pangeagrillcarmel.com
To stand out in a dining destination like Carmel takes, well, what Pangea’s got. And that’s breakfast, lunch and dinner, all of it solid. You can stop in for a benedict and a breakfast cocktail—they serve them, and should be rightly applauded for it—return at noon for a burger and a cocktail, and check in for a dinner of lobster ravioli or a rack of lamb with another cocktail. This place is great. The menu strives to bring fusion flavors together, east and west. Did we mention the breakfast cocktails?