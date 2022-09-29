Cafe Rustica
101 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley (831) 659-4444, caferusticvillage.com
A good bistro-style menu doesn’t mess with the classics. It’s the idea that wherever a diner is, the simple butter-basted 14-ounce New York steak is going to be cooked correctly (rare to medium rare, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, you animals), the pizza margherita only has three toppings, all your salad options have texture and a dressing that never hides the flavor of a leafy melange. Cafe Rustica doesn’t mess that philosophy up. They elevate it using the freshest local produce they can, and sometimes take well-earned liberties remixing items, but nothing crazy. Swapping a creamier asiago cheese in their caesar in place of parmesan—seems fair. But what really makes this pretty classic menu over the top? The mostly sunny locale and accommodating and friendly staff.