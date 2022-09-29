Old Fisherman’s Grotto
39 Fisherman’s Wharf, Monterey (831) 375-4604, oldfishermansgrotto.com
No trip to Monterey is complete without a stroll down Fisherman’s Wharf, and no stroll down Fisherman’s Wharf is complete without a bowl of clam chowder or even a plate of fried calamari or lobster tails. Enter Old Fisherman’s Grotto: a beloved institution many decades old, standing the test of time with an enormous list of seafood favorites and a wine list for the gods. With a ban on strollers and screaming kids, this is also the wharf’s quietest spot for a seaside date night or peaceful dinner.