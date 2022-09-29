Lucia Restaurant & Bar
Bernardus Lodge, 415 W. Carmel Valley Road, Carmel Valley (831) 658-3400, bernarduslodge.com
The patio outside is welcoming. Even in the more functional indoor dining area, however, Lucia is destination dining. Chef Christian Ojeda’s dishes are reason enough to celebrate, because he somehow allows great ingredients to strut their stuff and dresses them in fineries such as cured egg yolk or whipped creme fraiche. He works with local farmers, but can also draw on the gardens of Bernardus Lodge. By the time you finish, you won’t even remember the occasion. It’s all about the meal.