Pacific’s Edge
Hyatt Carmel Highlands, 120 Highlands Drive, Carmel (831) 620-1234, hyatt.com
This is a surprising choice by Weekly readers. Don’t get us wrong, you’ll have the best halibut, the best short rib bourguignon or the best whatever is on their seasonal menu. But there’s no way you’ll stare into your date’s eyes or hear their whispered words. What promises are you missing out on? Who cares. The expanse of the Pacific Ocean is right there, outside the window. The sun is drawing down, sending shimmering orange hues across the waters and…you know, that is really romantic. Readers, you are right.