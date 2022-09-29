Tommy’s Wok
Mission and 7th, Carmel (831) 624-8518, tommyswokcarmel.com
Chinese and takeout are food categories that go together like peanut butter and jelly. Or in the case of Tommy’s Wok, like broccoli and beef or sweet and sour in sauce form. But there are more than just American-Chinese staples—think orange chicken and mu shu pork. This Carmel restaurant also offers a variety of dim sum options, like fluffy and sticky steamed pork buns and a variety of simple and delicate dumplings, or soups that are a meal unto themselves. You know, all things that make unpackaging those iconic white takeaway boxes so much more satisfying.