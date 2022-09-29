Julia’s Vegetarian Restaurant
1180 F Forest Ave., Pacific Grove (831) 656-9533, juliasveg.com
Sure, Julia’s is the best restaurant for vegetarians according to readers, but carnivores, take note: Don’t pass by Julia’s—it’s a “best” restaurant for anyone. Using inventive recipes and the freshest ingredients—including their signature locally sourced mushrooms—Julia’s delivers satisfying dishes three times a day. Try Julia’s spin on huevos rancheros in the morning with a real or vegan egg. Midday, there are weekday lunchtime specials for locals. In the evenings, choose from a selection of satisfying curries and other creative vegetable dishes. Or try the pizzas that feature a chewy, flavorful crust upon which some of the best pies in Pacific Grove are built. Combine good food with Julia’s rotating live musicians who entertain nightly and you’ll understand why it’s a best restaurant.