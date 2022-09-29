Rio Grill
101 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel (831) 625-5436, riogrill.com
Shopping requires energy, and energy requires food. An added bonus is when that food comes from a culinary gem with a friendly neighborhood vibe, like at Rio Grill. Who can resist the siren call of wood-smoked BBQ ribs, citrus cream poblano peppers or other amazing Southwest-inspired dishes? And there are alluring cocktails like lavender lemon drop or yuzu whiskey sour, or maybe a glass from the ample wine list. You will return to the row of boutiques just outside with a satisfied smile.