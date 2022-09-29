Salt Wood Kitchen & Oysterette
3295 Dunes Drive, Marina (831) 883-5535, saltwoodkitchenandoysterette.com
It’s no surprise that Saltwood consistently tops Marina’s restaurant scene. One can almost taste the ocean in the seaside setting, whether sitting in the patio seabreeze or in the exquisitely modern dining room. As for the food and drink, it’s fresh, local and bursting with flavor. The oysters are tops, but don’t pass on the miso and mushroom black cod, or maybe the oak wood-smoked chicken. No surprise, the wine list, cocktails and desserts are just as good. Whether date night, girls’ night or party night (the enormous bar has you covered), this is Marina’s best.