Hay’s Place
3253 Stevenson Drive, Pebble Beach (800) 877-0597, pebblebeach.com
It’s not that the other Pebble Beach restaurants aren’t fun—they are, in a resort casual kinda way. But Hay’s Place emphasizes the fun, provides a stunning view and brings the outdoors in. The combination causes people to chat at the bar or between tables, to enjoy the setting. What makes it all better is the kitchen, which prepares stunning fajitas (approved by Tiger Woods himself), nachos (a tray full, which you can have with lobster)—everything. Simply put, Hay’s Place invented destination casual dining.