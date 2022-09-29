Sweet Elena’s
465 D Olympia Ave., Sand City (831) 393-2063, sweetelenas.com
Sweet Elena’s has a cozy, homey vibe—if your home kitchen happens to also turn out stellar pies, quiches, pastries and baguette sandwiches on the daily, that is. Staff say much of this is due to the teamwork in the kitchen and the large number of friendly regulars, who are always willing to cheer them up and cheer them on. Speaking of cheer—whether you’re a regular or a first-timer, a sweet treat from Sweet Elena’s will certainly deliver.