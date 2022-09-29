The Cork & Plough
200 Broadway St., King City (831) 386-9491
It’s in the title. What best embodies the county’s moniker the “Salad Bowl of the World” are put in the plate and on the glass in this King City gem. The team behind The Cork & Plough know their customers and have crafted a menu that feels like a warm hug, and it changes with the seasons. That goes for their flatbreads—which may have asparagus during the spring and cauliflower during early fall—their pastas, and their remixed burgers. Of course, locally-sourced food tastes best with locally-sourced wines, which are not in short supply in South County, the epicenter of wine production in the Monterey County.