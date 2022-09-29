Monterey’s Fish House
2114 Del Monte Ave., Monterey (831) 373-4647, montereyfishhouse.com
Monterey’s Fish House may not have the water view of other seafood restaurants in Monterey but it does have the freshest seafood from that water, which is a large part of what brings people back time and time again. It’s a small but mighty restaurant with an Italian flair, thanks to the DiGirolamo family that owns and operates it. Their recipes and the restaurant’s festive atmosphere attracted the likes of Guy Fieri, who stopped by for the show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives. But is Monterey Fish House a diner, drive-in or a dive? No, it deserves its own category.