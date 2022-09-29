Mi Tierra
1000 Broadway Ave., Seaside (831) 394-8113
Tucked away in the back corner of the Mi Tierra market in Seaside is a taqueria whose unassuming appearance belies its greatness. It’s impossible to go wrong when ordering here, but one notable star is the al pastor, which is perfectly seasoned and melts in your mouth. And it’s not just the tacos that shine—it would be hard to find a place that can sling a better quesadilla. The tortilla comes off the grill with a perfect level of flakiness. Try the chorizo—it’s an umami blast that will knock your socks off. Shoes, too. Note: At the time of publication, Mi Tierra had closed for remodeling. You’ll just have to wait. Try to be patient.