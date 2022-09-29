Noodle Bar
1944 Fremont Blvd., Seaside, (831) 392-0210; 215 Reservation Road, Marina, (831) 384-6225 noodlebar831.com
Noodle Bar tends to their broths and their veggies for hours so that customers can usually enjoy their slow-simmered meal quite fast. The original location started as a countertop with less than a dozen seats—an in-and-out service—with no-fuss takes on pho and beloved Vietnamese staples like lemongrass chicken and fresh summer rolls. Turns out that the directness is exactly what the people want. The Marina location is an expansion on square footage, but fret not, the menu and philosophy fit to scale, which is probably why it has a special place in readers’ hearts.