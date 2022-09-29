Oona Hull
26350 Carmel Rancho Lane, Carmel Valley (831) 624-3076, acupuncturemontereybay.com
Acupuncture Monterey Bay offers more than just acupuncture—it’s a spa clinic where people can relax and get pampered. But of course it’s also about focused acupuncture treatments, and Oona Hull says her main focus is “stress management and helping people to be happier and [have] more balance in their lives.” Get this: Hull got into acupuncture while learning martial arts. “I just fell in love with this concept and knew that I wanted to have a career where I could help people feel more chi in their bodies to feel that wonderful life force energy,” she says.