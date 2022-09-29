Patricia Wolff
6 Del Fino Place, Carmel Valley (831) 659-5180, drpatriciawolff.com
Sometimes the fluorescent lights, cold sterility and formality inherent in a typical doctor’s office doesn’t quite fit our needs. Patricia Wolff in Carmel Valley specializes in psychotherapy, homeopathy and applied kinesiology, and she focuses on “treating the whole person.” For patients wanting to explore natural health alternatives before volunteering to undergo invasive surgeries, Wolff has built a reputation as a go-to. She also offers guided meditations via Zoom and online “compassionate communication” workshops. All of that, indeed, is holistic.