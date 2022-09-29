Cannery Row Antique Mall
471 Wave St., Monterey (831) 655-0264, canneryrowantiquemall.com
Online retail giants Amazon and eBay have nothing on the in-person shopping experience of the Cannery Row Antique Mall. Housed in a historic building, the cavern-like space is the perfect showroom floor—and everything you might want is on show. Roll-top desks are set alongside matching mahogany wardrobes, making you feel like a Victorian-era heir or heiress, while their collection of vintage stoves and matching fridges offer centerpieces for a kitchen renovation. But it’s more than just furniture. Need a manual so you can learn to fly the B-29? Covered. The film-is-not-dead crowd can find discontinued film and plate cameras in varying condition. Vinyl lovers can find albums, cassettes and more...OK, cassettes might not interest vinyl lovers, but there’s plenty of stuff that will. It’s a true treasure hunt.