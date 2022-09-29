Jeannette Witten
Hudson Martin PC, 26515 Carmel Rancho Blvd., Carmel; (831) 375-3151, hudsonmartin.com
Orthodontics has come a long way in the past decade, and Cassady Orthodontics is on the tip of that spear. Welcoming new patients to their Carmel and Monterey locations, the practice specializes in straightening teeth, early/preventive treatments and oral surgery. Children, teens and adults all have unique oral health care needs that can be met here, whether that means braces are the answer or a full 3D scan is necessary to help target maladies like TMJ or sleep apnea.