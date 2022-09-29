Clarissa Rowe, Monterey County Bank
When the Weekly reached out to Clarissa Rowe to ask her about receiving the distinction of Best Banker from the people of Monterey Bay, Rowe wasn’t that interested in talking about herself. Instead, she wanted to brag about her employer, Monterey County Bank, and couldn’t help but call out to greet passing customers who have become friends. We reached Rowe on the second ring at her branch (downtown Monterey) of Monterey County Bank. These facts tell you all you need to know about the spirit of service and enthusiasm that comes so effortlessly to Rowe, a treasured local banker with 40 years of experience.