Work Horse Bicycles
468 Washington St., Monterey (831) 374-2144, workhorsebicycles.com
One silver lining of the Covid-19 pandemic is that bicycles soared in popularity. Work Horse has seen an unprecedented interest in buying new bikes, and also in refurbishing the old, rusty bike sitting in the garage. And the great news is that wherever you are in your bike journey, this team can help. They’ll make sure you find the right fit, they can find you a budget-conscious bike or they can talk you through the latest and coolest innovations in pedals or seats or brakes. This shop is staffed by bonafide bike nerds—who ride their bikes to work so they’re here in the shop to see what customizations they’ve made—and dedicated customer service people who can find you a bike, even amid supply chain mayhem.