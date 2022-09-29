Vaughn Body Arts
1101 Del Monte Ave., Monterey (831) 241-6466, vaughnbodyarts.com
Vaughn’s specialty has a special place in the hearts of locals looking to get pierced. Whether it’s your face, ears, torso or nether regions, Vaughn’s precision and professionalism have people coming back again and again. They are also the only body art studio with a focus on fine jewelry—any hole you desire can be filled with high-quality implant-grade titanium, implant-grade steel, gold, glass or organic materials. You’ll feel as sparkly as your new jewels after a visit here.