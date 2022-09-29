Bookworks
330 Reservation Road, Marina (831) 277-6477, friendsofthemarinalibrary.org
Not many combinations are as heavenly as a cup of coffee and a good book, and Bookworks combines both in its comfy and spacious coffee shop/bookstore. In the front you’ll also find loose-leaf teas, fresh-baked pastries and delicious quiche. Curl up in a window seat and read the day away, or peruse the store’s impressive collection of best sellers, new releases, local history and a fabulous collection of children’s literature, with an emphasis on local books throughout.