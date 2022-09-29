Friends of the Marina Library Community Bookstore
330 Reservation Road, Marina (831) 277-6477, friendsofthemarinalibrary.org
Public libraries are chronically underfunded, and the next best thing to holding a bake sale to raise money is to sell books. This is exactly what the Friends of the Marina Library does at its Friends’ Community Bookstore. This eclectic marketplace for fiction, nonfiction, cookbooks and much more also accepts donations of books (call Gail to arrange a drop-off). Shopping at Friends’ also helps stick it to that Bezos guy by not only shopping local, but shopping to help keep a public service alive.