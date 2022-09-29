Fuel Cycling
2700 Garden Road, Monterey (831) 884-2377, fuelcyclingmonterey.com
Over a year ago a couple of women started a new venture: their own indoor cycling studio. In this place people of all ages come in and do their cardio. Instead of having a cookie cutter approach each instructor includes their own twist in the 45-minute ride. Fuel Cycling is also involved in the community and works with other local businesses. “We have what we call a makers market,” says Lindsay Abercrombie, general manager at Fuel Cycling. Abercrombie says she got goosebumps when they got the news they were the readers’ choice. “It’s a good feeling just to see how well and accepted we’ve been by the whole community,” she says.