East Of Eden
514 Work St., Salinas (831) 237-7420, eastofedencannabisco.com
Long gone are the days of seedy meetings in parking garages in the dark to buy cannabis—and so are baggies of seeds and stems. Even though you can walk into any dispensary and stroll out with top-shelf bud, you don’t need to. If you’re in Salinas, you can have the fine folks at East Of Eden deliver your order right to your doorstep. (A second location, in Moss Landing, allows you to pre-order and pick up.) A staff dedicated to customer care and a menu of your favorite brands, growers and products make a delivery order from East of Eden kind of a no-brainer for your next smoke sesh.