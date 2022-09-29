Big Sur Canna+Botanicals
26352 Carmel Rancho Lane, Suite 100, Carmel (831) 250-7756, bigsurcannabotanicals.com
Big Sur and cannabis go together like peanut butter and jelly, so it’s fitting that the best dispensary in Monterey County has deep roots on that special region. One step into Big Sur Canna+Botanicals and guests are greeted with genuine smiles and greetings from the staff. A cozy waiting room encased in redwood and well-appointed with couches and magazines is available before meeting with the kind and informative budtenders. Seamless curbside pickup allows for a quick shopping experience with no less personal attention—and dogs in the car get treats. A must-stop for the connoisseur, or the newly curious.