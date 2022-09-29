BMW Monterey
1 Geary Plaza, Seaside (888) 903-5136, bmwmonterey.com
The closest thing to the Autobahn in Monterey County is Highway 1 from Carmel to Big Sur. BMW of Monterey would love to send some German engineered muscle and precision down those two lanes of curves and open road. Just kidding, traffic is always bad on the 1. Drivers who simply want a luxurious driving experience—even if it’s just from the house to the post office—will find the salespeople at BMW Monterey genuinely engaged in their customers’ needs. They also offer instant pricing and home delivery.