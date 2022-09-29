Pacific Motor Service
550 East Franklin St., Monterey, (831) 288-5711; 1123 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove, (831) 531-2295. pacificmotorservice.com
Automobiles: We just want them to run, run well and not be too expensive to fix when something goes wrong. Pacific Motor Services is there for everything from routine maintenance like oil changes to diagnosing problems in classic imports. An AAA certification and NAPA web tools ensure that their technicians are highly qualified and must adhere to strict automotive repair standards. They offer services like a free shuttle, quick price quotes and fleet service for businesses that rely on transportation.