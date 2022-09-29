El Estero Car Wash
590 Fremont St., Monterey (831) 373-1801, elesterocarwash.com
Although it’s located close to a Mercedes dealership, El Estero Car Wash gives the five-star treatment to all its guests, German car owner or not. Using a combination of powerful car wash drive-throughs and delicate yet thorough hands-on services, the El Estero team works quickly but leaves no detail unfinished. Plus, they take measures to protect the environment, recycling 70 percent of their water and using a variety of efficient soaps and waxes that reduce water use. So yeah, there’s probably something in their water—but it’s clean.