Monterey Computer and Smartphone Repair
1105 Del Monte Ave., Monterey (831) 406-1712, montereycomputerrepair.com
In this digital age, we need our devices to work, and when they don’t work, we need them fixed—fast. The team at Monterey Computer and Smartphone Repair does diagnostics and turns around good-as-new devices quickly and affordably. They’ll inspect a problem and give a quote that aligns with the outcome. It’s the kind of attentive, trustworthy service we all need to keep ourselves connected.