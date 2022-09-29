Monterey Peninsula Dental Group
333 El Dorado St., Monterey; (831) 373-3068
“I’d almost rather go to the dentist than anywhere,” said Jack Nicholson’s character Wilbur Force before refusing Novocain in Roger Corman’s 1960 B-movie classic, Little Shop of Horrors. Unlike Force, a dentist’s visit makes most of us nervous, but for 50 years, the Monterey Peninsula Dental Group has given patients a less-anxious and (literally) less-painful experience. Eight dentists work at this practice that offers everything from dental check-ups to implants to teeth whitening and Invisalign. You might find yourself feeling a little bit like Wilbur Force, in a good way.