Aquarius Dive Shop
2040 Del Monte Ave., Monterey (831) 375-1933, aquariusdivers.com
One of the best things about Monterey County is the Monterey Bay—but it’s not quite as easy to access as it first appears. To get down below the surface, you need some gear and some training, and that’s where the team at Aquarius comes in. The knowledgeable staff will help you find the right gear depending on your activity (how much weight do you need for a snorkel vs. a spearfishing adventure?). More important, they’ll psych you up to explore the underwater parts of our backyard—they are enthusiastic and know where to go in which conditions. If you’re just getting started, or you’re an experienced diver, they offer classes for a range of levels. They also offer guided adventures to help you access some of the coolest spots.