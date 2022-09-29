Dr. Rebecca Abundis
SVMC Primecare, 5 Lower Ragsdale Drive, Suite 100, Monterey; (831) 624-7070
Rebecca Abundis, an internal medicine specialist, is tops with her patients for a very good reason: She listens. Online reviews by patients over and over again note how Abundis makes the time to really listen to their concerns and questions. She carefully reviews health information and explains treatment plans in terms that patients can understand. Her experience, knowledge, listening skills and caring attitude toward her patients are what have helped her top the Weekly’s Best Of list repeatedly.