Suds ‘N Scissors
223 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel (831) 624-4697, sudsandscissorsinc.com
It takes experience and care to make sure four-legged clients look and feel their best. And for over 40 years, the experienced staff at Suds ‘N Scissors has been taking top-notch care of dogs. The groomers never rush their clients through, taking their time to ensure that pets don’t get too anxious or stressed while being shampooed, clipped and fluffed. Even timid dogs and scaredy cats (yes, they bathe cats here) are made to feel comfortable and at ease.