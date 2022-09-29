Vapor Cleaners
26388 A Carmel Rancho Lane, Carmel (831) 626- 1193 H 10th St., Monterey (831) 375-5221, vaporcleanersmonterey.com
Cleaning clothes is second nature to the Quinones family—they’ve been doing their damnedest to be the best dry cleaners in Monterey since 1921, and they’ve succeeded. When visiting their location, Best Of awards adorn the walls, further proving the family business’ focus on quality and consistency with their customers. In other words, there’s no stain on their reputation (none on the clothes, either; pun intended). The team emphasizes sustainability, beginning with non-hazardous GreenEarth Cleaning techniques that are eco friendly and fragrance-free. On top of their sustainable practices, Vapor also encourages customers to support sustainable and eco-friendly fashion trends to change the course of the climate crisis.