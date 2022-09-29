NitroCycle831
(831) 920-8181, nitrocycle831.com
This traveling coffee-delivering bicycle can be booked for events, but other than that you better catch it when you see it. Another option is to order your favorite cans and pick them up on Thursdays at the Carmel farmers market. All drinks are nitro, like the Dirty Chata (with a splash of horchata), the matcha oat milk latte or the nitro guava lemonade. Owner Mike Baroni is dedicated to sustainability, and he certainly walks—no, bikes—his talk. If you’re craving a coffee that’s saving the Earth, keep your eyes peeled for the coolest wheels around.