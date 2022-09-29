Blink Optometry
217 Crossroads Blvd., Carmel: (831) 250-6999, blinkcarmel.com
It’s all in the eyes at Blink Optometry. There is a reason this team of optic fanatics consistently comes out on top as a reader favorite. The boutique-like office is friendly and inviting and encourages perusing the latest glasses from designers like Chloé and Ray-Ban. It doesn’t scream “doctor’s office.” But it also absolutely is a doctor’s office. The ODs behind Blink, Dr. Telma Barseghian and Dr. Trevor Fogg, care about your eye health, providing quick-and-easy eye exams, but also responding to patients’ every question with knowledge and enthusiasm.